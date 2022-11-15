Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 60,337 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $79,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

