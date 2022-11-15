Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $84,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

