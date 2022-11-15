Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Occidental Petroleum worth $66,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.