Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,876,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.27% of InvenTrust Properties worth $74,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

