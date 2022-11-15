Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $85,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after buying an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.2 %

NOC opened at $481.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

