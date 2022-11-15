Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Brunswick worth $83,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Shares of BC stock opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

