Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $72,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

