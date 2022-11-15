Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Lincoln Electric worth $88,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

