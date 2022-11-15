Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $74,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

