Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $70.09 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.03% of Assured Guaranty worth $70,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

