Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $71.93 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,564,396 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $71,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.