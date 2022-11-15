Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $72.80 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Manhattan Associates worth $72,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $23,194,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 166,597 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 660,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

