Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $80.86 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.01% of ChampionX worth $80,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $11,837,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 14.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 155,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 35.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 357,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 2.0 %

CHX opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

