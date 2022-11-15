Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $87.04 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $87,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.05. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $185.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

