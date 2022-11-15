Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of General Electric worth $82,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

