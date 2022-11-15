Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of Principal Financial Group worth $75,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,908. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

