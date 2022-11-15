Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,590 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $89,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $306.03 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $318.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

