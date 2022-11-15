Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,619 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $66,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

