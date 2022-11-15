Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,763 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $87,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.4 %

About Fair Isaac

FICO opened at $592.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.11. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $623.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.