Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 877,323 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $77,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,098.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,098.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,944 shares of company stock worth $1,524,267 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.