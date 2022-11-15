Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $68,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,537. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $270.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

