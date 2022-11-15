Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Avery Dennison worth $89,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Shares of AVY opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $228.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

