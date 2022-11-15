Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,766 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $81,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.04.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.08 and a 200-day moving average of $241.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

