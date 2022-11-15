Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $67,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,513.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,464.02.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

