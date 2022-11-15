Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,496 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 45,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of TJX Companies worth $81,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

