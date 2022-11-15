Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,022 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $70,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FANG opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $166.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

