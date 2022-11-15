Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 52,824 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.52% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $65,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFBS opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

