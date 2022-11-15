PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PROS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE PRO opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at PROS

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.