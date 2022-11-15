Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $38.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTG opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.