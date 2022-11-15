Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.
Saputo Trading Up 1.9 %
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.