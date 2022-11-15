Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.

Saputo Trading Up 1.9 %

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$34.00 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$35.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion and a PE ratio of 39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.