Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

TARS opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $478.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 370,370 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 822,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $132,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,398.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,280.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $132,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,398.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $927,090. 24.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.