Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Decreased by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share.
JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
