Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.50.

STN stock opened at C$67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.72. The stock has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

