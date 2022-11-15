Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Cut by Analyst

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tejon Ranch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 68,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
