Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

WEN stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

