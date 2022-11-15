RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target Lowered to €470.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €480.00 ($494.85) to €470.00 ($484.54) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

RTLLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($616.49) to €619.00 ($638.14) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($1,005.15) to €860.00 ($886.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $654.75.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $563.88 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $420.00 and a 12-month high of $1,019.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.84.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.