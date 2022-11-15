Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

