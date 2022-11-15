Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Keyera to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$28.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

