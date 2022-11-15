Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

