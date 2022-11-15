Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

