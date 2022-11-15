Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 3.3 %

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

