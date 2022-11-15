Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
BCTX stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.