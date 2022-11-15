Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCTX stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 255,245 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 583,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 362.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

