Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.81.

Shares of TCW opened at C$3.79 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of C$881.59 million and a P/E ratio of 27.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

