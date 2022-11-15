Research Analysts Set Expectations for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.47). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLDX. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

