Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 5.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after buying an additional 418,510 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 348,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 61,830 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.