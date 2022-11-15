Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $30.95.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

