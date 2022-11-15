Reviewing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13% AcuityAds 1.38% -2.60% -2.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 2.35 -$419.77 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $97.36 million 0.93 $8.42 million $0.03 52.68

This table compares Iris Energy and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iris Energy and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 AcuityAds 0 3 5 0 2.63

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.31, indicating a potential upside of 428.17%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.97%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Iris Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

