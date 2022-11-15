Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22.
In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
