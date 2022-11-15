Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.43.

Roblox Trading Down 3.1 %

RBLX opened at $35.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,352,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

