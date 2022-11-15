Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.12 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

