Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Rockwell Medical Stock Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.12 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.